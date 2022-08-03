Escaped snake 'under house arrest' after being reunited with owner

A snake believed to be a "two metre long python" was spotted slithering on the loose in Lowestoft by police - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A snake that was rescued by police after being spotted on the loose in Lowestoft has been reunited with his owner.

Mercedes the corn snake escaped earlier this week and was later found by officers in the Britten Road area on Tuesday (August 2).

Following an appeal to find his home, he is now "under house arrest" after the owner collected him this afternoon.

The owner of a snake found on the loose in Lowestoft is still yet to come forward 24 hours after it was found - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Linda Saunders, 77, said: "He is a bit of an escape artist.

"My grandchildren have been looking after him the past few days and if the sliding door isn't closed properly he can poke his nose through and make an escape.

"We think he managed to get out on Monday night. Thankfully my grandson saw it on the news that Mercedes had been found.

"I'm over the moon to have got him back and that there were no mishaps during his adventure.

"He is now under house arrest."