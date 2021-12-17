Funeral service to be held for teen 'who touched the lives of everyone'
- Credit: The Wright family
A funeral service for a popular teenager who "touched the lives of everyone" will be held today.
Ethan Wright, 16, died in hospital on November 18 - a day after a cycle crash with a van on Higher Drive, just off an alleyway opposite the Woods Loke West junction in Lowestoft.
His parents Gavin and Jenni Wright, and younger brother Jack, paid touching tributes to the teenager and said that the widespread outpouring of grief within the Lowestoft community "is testament to the beautiful soul we have all lost."
With a funeral service to be held at 3pm at the Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium in Ellough near Beccles, family flowers only are being requested, with charitable donations accepted for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Ahead of the funeral, the family said: "We understand many people wish to attend and pay their respects to Ethan.
"Please be mindful of the venue limitations allowing family and close friends priority to the seating.
"Thank you in advance for your co-operation."
No formal dress code is required, although the family added that Ethan's favourite colour is "Hot Pink Magenta."
For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live.
With the funeral conducted by Gordon Barber Funeral Directors, details and donations to the air ambulance can be found here.