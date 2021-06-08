News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Video

Back of the net! Lowestoft firm to provide Euro 2020 goalposts

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:08 PM June 8, 2021   
The brand new goals being used at the 2021 FA Cup Final at Wembley. 

The brand new goals being used at the 2021 FA Cup Final at Wembley. - Credit: Harrod UK

It is the UK’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment supplying some of the world's largest sporting events and stadiums.

And a long-established, family-run company based in Lowestoft is set to play an important role in the Euro 2020 campaign.

Harrod Sport in Lowestoft produce equipment for some of the world's major sports teams and events. P

Harrod Sport in Lowestoft produce equipment for some of the world's major sports teams and events - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Harrod Sport, part of the Harrod UK group of companies, is supplying the goals to six of the venues that feature in the delayed European Championships starting this Friday, June 11

With this summer's competition hosted in 11 different cities, Harrod Sport will supply 4G Stadium Pro Goals to six of the host venues for the championships - the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy; the Puskas Arena at Budapest, Hungary; Wembley Stadium in London, England; Hampden Park at Glasgow, Scotland; the Krestovsky Stadium at Saint Petersburg in Russia and the Parken Stadium at Copenhagen in Denmark.

The factory in Lowestoft where Harrod Sport produce world-class sports equipment for clients worldwi

The factory in Lowestoft where Harrod Sport produce world-class sports equipment for clients worldwide. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

With six of the venues featuring the Harrod Sport 4G Stadium Pro Goal - described as "the latest evolution in goalposts" - Kevin Utton, director of sport sales and marketing at Harrod UK, said: "Our goals being involved in a tournament such as the Euro’s is always such an honour and as a business, something we are extremely proud of.

"Being able to see the consistent work and quality that goes into designing and making the goals and then being able to see them at a venue like Wembley, with world-class footballers scoring goals in them, it’s a feeling that never gets old."

Back then - Harrod UK supplied the Euro’s back in 1996. 

Back then - Harrod UK supplied the Euro’s back in 1996. - Credit: Harrod UK

From its base on the South Lowestoft industrial estate, Harrod UK currently supplies "over 80 per cent of Premier League clubs," as well as "a vast majority of Championship clubs," and clubs "such as Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus and many others" around Europe with Harrod manufactured equipment.


Harrod UK equipment recently featured in the FA Cup Final and the Champions League Final, and will also showcase Hockey Goals at next month's Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kevin Utton Installing hockey goals for Rio Olympics - made in Lowestoft by Harrod UK

Kevin Utton installing hockey goals for the Rio Olympics - made in Lowestoft by Harrod UK - in 2016. - Credit: Harrod UK

To coincide with the Euro 2020 championships starting this week, Harrod UK is also running a social media competition during games that its Pro Goals feature in.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue
  2. 2 Busy road to close for 'urgent pothole' repairs
  3. 3 Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing
  1. 4 Pub to operate ticket only event for Euros amid Covid uncertainty
  2. 5 Man indecently exposed himself at town's cemetery
  3. 6 Piglet rescued after falling down cliff and getting stuck
  4. 7 Loud explosion heard as caravan fire being treated as 'deliberate'
  5. 8 Pub unveils 42ft mural showing sporting triumph ahead of Euros
  6. 9 Lowestoft mum-of-three qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
  7. 10 Walk-in Covid vaccine clinic to be held in town pharmacy

If fans correctly predict the total number of goals in a game featuring the Harrod UK goals they will be entered into a prize draw where one person will be chosen to win a Harrod Sport Finesse Garden Goal.

A Finesse Match Goal – the final prize of the competition.

A Finesse Match Goal – the final prize of the competition. - Credit: Harrod UK

Mr Utton said: "We are excited to grow the brand and give people a taste of the Euros in their own back garden this summer."


Euro 2020
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

fish and chips

11 of the best fish and chip shops in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Warrants were carried out across Lowestoft on June 1. Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Suffolk Live

Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Tingdene have failed in an appeal to allow a 32 caravan extension at North Denes in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft caravan park told to remove extension by planning inspector

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
emergency services

Suffolk Live

Emergency services called to Lowestoft to reports of person on roof

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus