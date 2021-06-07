Pub to operate ticket only event for Euros amid Covid uncertainty
- Credit: Mick Howes
As pubs gear up for a busy few weeks of the Euros, one pub has decided to operate a ticket only event for football fans.
The Norman Warrior pub in Lowestoft, which has shown big football matches before, has decided to sell tickets for the first time amid Covid uncertainty.
Tickets will be available soon for England's group stage match against Croatia on Sunday, June 13 and against Scotland on Friday, June 18.
On Tuesday, June 22, more restrictions are lifted but landlord of the pub Shaun Waters is erring on the side of caution.
He said: "We are doing this so we remain as Covid secure as possible and make it as family-friendly as possible as well.
You may also want to watch:
"Some of the regulars were asking about the Euros and we have already sold 20 tickets to them.
"People will get their own table and we will be showing the game inside rather than outside on the big screen."
More details about tickets will be announced in due course on the pub Facebook page here.
Most Read
- 1 Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue
- 2 Lowestoft mum-of-three qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
- 3 The top Suffolk hotels chosen by Tripadvisor guests
- 4 Man indecently exposed himself at town's cemetery
- 5 World-beating cousins' 'surreal' new record
- 6 Paramedic attacked with eight inch knife while on duty backs body cams
- 7 'It was a big honour' - Suffolk dairy to appear on BBC's Countryfile tonight
- 8 Revealed: The school academy chains paying bosses over £150k a year
- 9 Piglet rescued after falling down cliff and getting stuck
- 10 Heaven and Hell: James Sutcliffe