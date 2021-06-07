Pub to operate ticket only event for Euros amid Covid uncertainty

Published: 5:15 PM June 7, 2021

The Norman Warrior pub will operate ticket only events for this year's Euros. - Credit: Mick Howes

As pubs gear up for a busy few weeks of the Euros, one pub has decided to operate a ticket only event for football fans.

The Norman Warrior pub in Lowestoft, which has shown big football matches before, has decided to sell tickets for the first time amid Covid uncertainty.

Tickets will be available soon for England's group stage match against Croatia on Sunday, June 13 and against Scotland on Friday, June 18.

On Tuesday, June 22, more restrictions are lifted but landlord of the pub Shaun Waters is erring on the side of caution.

He said: "We are doing this so we remain as Covid secure as possible and make it as family-friendly as possible as well.

"Some of the regulars were asking about the Euros and we have already sold 20 tickets to them.

"People will get their own table and we will be showing the game inside rather than outside on the big screen."

More details about tickets will be announced in due course on the pub Facebook page here.