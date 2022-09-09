Victorian weekend among events cancelled as period of mourning begins

Some events, planned celebrations and a Victorian weekend of free entertainment in Lowestoft have been cancelled as a period of national mourning begins following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A period of mourning has started to commemorate the life and service of Her Majesty.

With the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival due to start today (Friday), the restored 1920s steam Drifter, the Lydia Eva, was set to arrive - in full steam - into the Port of Lowestoft at noon.

However, as flags are lowered to half mast, bells toll across the country, churches open for prayers, candles are lit and books of condolence open, the steam drifter will not be coming into port as planned today.

A spokesman said: "In view of the sad news, out of respect to the Royal Family we have taken the decision to cancel some events for the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival.

"A number of Heritage Open Days events will not now take place.

"Some events may be rescheduled in due course."

Among the events being cancelled are the arrival of the Lydia Eva into Port on Friday, September 9; a Buffalo Bill music event at Lowestoft Rail Station on Friday; a wartime exhibition at Lowestoft Station on Saturday and Sunday, September 10/11; an Engima Code Event at Lowestoft Station on Saturday and Sunday, September 10/11; a High Street 1880s-themed Victorian weekend on Saturday and Sunday, September 10/11 and a Herring and Ale Festival at Oddfellows Green in Pakefield on Sunday, September 11.

A Victorian themed weekend of free entertainment that was due to hit Lowestoft this weekend has been cancelled. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

With a Victorian themed weekend of free entertainment due to hit Lowestoft this weekend, the town was set to step back in time to the Victorian era for an 1880s themed weekend on September 10/11.

Working in conjunction with East Suffolk Council and Historic England, the Seagull Theatre had organised a 1880s themed weekend as part of the cultural programme for the Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones.

However, this has now been cancelled. A statement on the Seagull Theatre Facebook page said: "In common with much of the country we have been greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We recognise that many will want to take time over the next few days to reflect upon and honour the legacy of a truly great Monarch.

"In light of this we do not feel that an event such as the 1880's weekend we had planned would be in keeping with the general atmosphere and could appear disrespectful.

"Therefore we have taken the difficult decision to cancel our event.

"In common with the rest of country we wish to offer our condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time."

With Lowestoft Heritage Open Days being a free to enjoy event, the steering group - who are all volunteers - said that "a number of forthcoming events and activities for the Lowestoft Heritage Festival 2022 may be cancelled or subject to change."

Check any updates on its Facebook page and Twitter feed.