Events to help residents reduce plastic waste

Published: 9:20 AM August 14, 2018 Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020

Do you want to reduce the amount of plastic waste you produce?

Two events are being held for people to learn more how they can reduce their plastic footprint. The first event, hosted by the Greenprint Forum at the Kirkley Centre on Thursday, September 6, will include a screening of A Plastic Tide at 10am, followed by a talk on recycling and waste management, and a litter pick from 1pm.

On Wednesday, September 26, Waveney District Council's offices at Riverside will host a second event between 6pm and 10pm.

This event will focus on research undertaken on the plastics industry, on current Greenprint Forum projects alongside workshops or discussions on reducing and recycling plastics. A Plastic Tide will also be shown at 6pm.

Spaces are limited so booking is advisable, with the event on September 6 allowing drop-ins after 11.15am.

You may also want to watch:

To book, email GreenIssues@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or call 01394 444747.