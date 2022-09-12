Coastal town to feature on BBC’s Antiques Road Trip for third time

The BBC's Antiques Road Trip experts will be heading to Lowestoft once more.

Antiques experts Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott will be taking in Suffolk and Norfolk as they compete against each other in the first episode of a new series of Antiques Road Trip.

And Lowestoft will be one of their stops.

The town previously featured in the 19th series of the hit TV show on BBC One in September 19, 2019, and the 23rd series on Wednesday, September 29 2021.

The first episode of series 25 of the hit show - which is due to be broadcast on BBC2 at 4.30pm today, Monday September 12 - features Lowestoft.

Visiting the town and discussing Lowestoft's maritime history, the Antiques Road Trip cameras rolled last spring - with the Excelsior Trust welcoming the experts.

The mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green presented the awards to John Wylson and Excelsior. - Credit: Mick Howes

Last September the popular Lowestoft-based sailing smack Excelsior LT472 and John Wylson - a founder member of the Excelsior Trust - received Freedom of the Town of Lowestoft honours as it was conferred for the first time by Lowestoft Town Council.

And now, one of the nation’s most important historic ships will be showcased on television as the traditional Lowestoft-based sailing smack Excelsior

A spokesman for Excelsior said: "Last Spring we were excited to welcome Antiques Road Trip aboard Excelsior to discuss Lowestoft's Maritime history.

"Excelsior and John Wylson did some filming and they also interviewed Tom Crisp's granddaughter."

The synopsis for today's programme states: "We blast off with a bouncy new trip in sunny Suffolk with antiques hotshots Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott.

"This riotous caper sees our pair armed with £200 to spend on something delightfully antique.

"It’s a cautious start for Irita, but she ends up blowing the lot on, amongst other goodies, a supremely unusual 19th-century automaton.

"She also finds time to discover Lowestoft’s local hero from the Great War and how a certain Tom Crisp took to the seas in his wooden fishing smack to fight the dark menace of the German U-boat.

"Raj, on the other hand, is full of pep as he energetically acquires a bevy of buys, including a damaged Doulton stoneware flask that Irita thinks is the double of our very own Philip Serrell."