Popular family business opens new shop in Lowestoft town centre

Published: 1:51 PM October 21, 2021

Gary (left) and Clive Marshall, of Marshalls Produce Lowestoft, at their new town centre shop.

A popular family business is looking to the future after moving into a new town centre shop this week.

Marshalls Produce has supplied fresh fruit and vegetables to the people of Lowestoft and the surrounding area since 1988.

Having been based at the former market in the Britten Shopping Centre and then more recently in a shop unit at the Britten Centre, they have now moved into a previously empty store in Lowestoft town centre.

The new Marshalls Produce Lowestoft shop in the town centre.

After taking over the shop unit that used to be run by discount retail chain The Works for a decade until it moved to new, larger premises in London Road North in September last year, Marshalls Produce Lowestoft is now based at 108 London Road North.

Clive Marshall, owner of Marshalls Produce Lowestoft, said: "We have just relocated the business premises into a new shop in the town centre, and we are looking to venture into an online selling site too.

"When the business was established in 1988, we started off as one of the first market stalls (in the Britten Centre) offering fruit and veg.

"That soon went up to two stalls, and within 12 months we had taken on six stalls.

Pumpkins available at the new town centre shop.

"Obviously with the Britten Centre market closing down, we did not want that and were devastated when it shut, but we had the chance to go into one of the units for the past few years.

"We saw the unit going here and decided that with the footfall in the town centre and the new stores that are opening up that we would go for it.

The new Marshalls Produce Lowestoft shop in the town centre.

"The variety we offer now - having gone from a traditional market stall to a shop selling fresh fruit and vegetables alongside exotic world foods - it has gone full circle."

Mr Marshall, 82, said: "From a market stall providing fruit and veg to where we are now - this is the next step of the journey."

Some of the many items on offer at the new Marshalls Produce Lowestoft shop in the town centre.

With the business still providing wholesale for various customers, including cafes and hotels, Mr Marshall added: "I am now 82, so I will be stepping away a bit from the helm of the business and my son Gary, who has been with us since day one, will be taking over.

"Gary has been the brainchild behind the exotic foods.

Gary Marshall, of Marshalls Produce Lowestoft, at the new town centre shop.

"We started off with a few things, and it has grew and grew, so that we now have foods and ingredients from all over the world - Asian, Caribbean, Thai, Indian, Filipino and the Far East - with spices, sauces, oils, noodles, rice, flour, vegetables, ingredients and more.

"If someone had said to me 30 years ago, we would have that I would have said 'not a chance'.

"I am still working and I enjoy it.

"It has been quite a journey, but we have enjoyed it and I have never found it a chore - that's the main thing.

"My mum and dad Ted and Liz used to help us and moving onwards all the family pitched in, one way or another.

"In the next few weeks the business will go online as well."

Gary Marshall, of Marshalls Produce Lowestoft, at the new town centre shop.

Gary added: "We are really looking forward to this new venture in a new venue."