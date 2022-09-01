Popular tradition returns with family fun day hailed a success

After an absence of two years a traditional event made a welcome return as large crowds flocked to a broadside park.

The dinosaur roadshow proved popular at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Lions Club were delighted with the response after bringing a fun event back to Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Professor Jingles Punch and Judy show at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lead organiser for the Lions Mark Lanham said: "We have all been pleasantly surprised by the success of the fun day.

Former X Factor contestant Stevi Ritchie proved popular at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We were a bit apprehensive if the new format would work but seeing so many happy families enjoying the entertainment in the park has made our day.

“To see the children interact with the dinosaur roadshow and with Olly Graham the magician was a delight, while the adults sung along with former X Factor contestant Stevi Ritchie, having also been entertained by the Vibrations Roadshow and later by Fiona and the Harber Lights band."

The Harber Lights Band perform at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Ian Brown

The smaller performance area proved popular too - as younger children enjoyed the Professor Jingles Punch and Judy show, while others explored the dinosaur sandpit to search for relics or were entertained with bubbles and balloons.

Bubbles proving popular at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Lanham said: "We had to scale back the event a bit from the previous ‘Gala Day’ format and rebranded it to Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day - while also shortening it to a daytime event running from 10am to 5pm.

Former X Factor contestant Stevi Ritchie proved popular at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We believe we put together a varied programme of entertainment with something for all ages and although a few people missed having a fireworks finale, the feedback we have had from the vast majority is that they really enjoyed the day.

Dinosaurs proved popular at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

“The weather was generally kind with just the briefest of light showers which didn’t spoil the seven hours of entertainment."

A drone view of Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad all set up ready for fun day. - Credit: Sam Markwell

For more than 60 years the Lowestoft Lions Club has raised monies to support those in need by organising fundraising events.

The dinosaur roadshow proved popular at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Lanham added: "We appreciate the continued support from everyone.

"This is our main charity event of the year, the proceeds from which go to help less fortunate people as well as good causes locally.

The dinosaur roadshow proved popular at the Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We consider the fun day to be a great success, making all our efforts worthwhile.”

Lowestoft Lions mascot. - Credit: Carolyn Cook

Anyone interested in helping at future events or wanting to find out how to join, you can get in touch via the club's Facebook page.