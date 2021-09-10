Concerns raised over 'dangerous' route after cyclist badly hurt in crash

Published: 4:23 PM September 10, 2021

People living close to a popular path where a woman was seriously injured have called for police to take action to the rising risk from joyriders.

The area known locally as ‘The Trams’, which forms part of the the Great Eastern Linear Park in Lowestoft, is being used as a cut through for bikers, according to locals.

After a motorbike was involved in a collision with two bicycles on Tuesday, September 7 on ‘the track, between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road, it led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The woman, who remains in hospital, is understood to have suffered a broken collarbone and shoulder.

Now those who regularly use the route are hoping that patrols are stepped up in the area.

Others, meanwhile, claim they are too scared to use the area on weekends, as it is "dangerous."

One man, whose lives near to The Trams, said he had raised concerns and reported anti-social behaviour incidents to police over the past three years, with "motorbikes flying at full speed" along its entire stretch.

He said: "Myself and neighbours have contacted police in the past to say that someone is going to get severely hurt soon and that something needs to be done to make it safer.

"I phoned police on Monday night to tell them about a mini moto bike - you see them, and then hear them racing up and down The Trams footpath.

"The route has such an ease of access that you have bikes, mopeds, mini moto bikes, scooters, trail bikes - all sorts - flying past almost using it as a racetrack."

On Wednesday, a grandmother walking along the route, said: "We use it a lot for walking, but I would not come along here on my own.

"You get all these bikes, mopeds and scooters racing past, weaving in and out.

"It's quite dangerous walking up here at times, especially at weekends - it is terrible then."

A police spokesman said: “Officers in Lowestoft have received reports previously of vehicles illegally using this route.

"Anyone caught riding on designated footpaths or cycle paths using a motorised vehicle can expect to be dealt with appropriately, which could result in them being issued with a fixed penalty notice and facing a fine and/or points on their licence.”