Fencing champion urges budding stars to 'give it a go' as new course launched

A junior champion is encouraging people to "give fencing a go" as a new course launches next week.

The Great Yarmouth and Waveney Fencing Club will start its new season, with an invite to young and old to attend a beginners course at the Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft.

With club sessions running on Thursday evenings, starting from next week at 7.30pm at Ormiston Denes, you can join current East of England under 14 Foil champion Evangeline Lawrence and club members who have enjoyed great success under head coach Rob Johnson.

For those who enjoy the sport without travelling to competitions, there are monthly Ladder Nights and more friendly sporting matches alongside coaching and practice sessions with the three swords, Foil, Epee and Sabre.

A club spokesman said: "Covid 19 has meant a stop-start, stop-start situation over the past two years but now the club looks forward to a more settled future and is more confident in attracting and training new members."

For further details, or to enrol for the beginners course on Thursday, January 20, call Peter on 01502 585570.