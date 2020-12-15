Fewer delays promised after rail work between Norwich and Lowestoft

Published: 12:52 PM December 15, 2020

Work was carried out over two weekends. - Credit: Network Rail

Fewer train delays have been promised to passengers travelling between Norwich and Lowestoft after track replacement works.

One mile of track, 2,420 concrete sleepers and 6,240 tonnes of ballast, the stones that form the track bed, were replaced over the course of two weekends, with follow up works being completed on Sunday, December 13.

New decks, where the road and the tracks cross, were also installed at two user worked crossings along with handrails and fencing while the rail line was closed.

Just like road surfaces, track gets worn from constant use. Network Rail’s engineers carry out inspections and repairs regularly, but over time the track becomes so worn that a full replacement is the only option to avoid speed restrictions that cause delays and cancellations.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Replacing track is essential to keep services running safely, smoothly and reliably.

"The work we have completed at Somerleyton will help to minimise delays our passengers experience that are caused by track faults.”