Lowestoft's free festival 'to go out with a bang' on 10th anniversary

Published: 9:14 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 9:52 AM August 10, 2021

CARLFest 2018 event organisers at the Mariners Rest pub in Lowestoft.

A popular music festival will "go out with a bang" when it returns for the 10th and final time later this month.

After a decade of the Care and Real Lovin' (CARL) charity music festival, this year's four day extravaganza over the August bank holiday weekend will be the last.

Although a free event, donations are encouraged, with all money raised during the event going to the CARL Charitable Foundation, set up in memory of popular barman Dean 'Carl' Lawson.

Action from CARLfest 2019, Mariners Rest, Lowestoft.

Trustee and organiser Darren Steger-Lewis, who said one day events will still take place on occasion, said: "It was always a figure I had in my head because I would rather burn out than fade away.

"We are easily the biggest free music festival in Lowestoft and I don't want to overegg it.

"Maybe we'll revisit it in five years, but for now we're scaling it back.

CARLFest 2018 at the Mariners Rest pub, Lowestoft.

"We're winding things up a little bit but if there is a case of someone needing money, we will put something on for them, and we will still have our one-day event to raise money for the work we do for local children at Christmas."

Mr Steger-Lewis said the phone call to set up the festival was lifechanging.

He said: "It has been a journey and I have made friends I consider family through this.

CARLFest 2018 at the Mariners Rest pub, Lowestoft.

"It has been a rollercoaster but I am so grateful and privileged.

"After having to do everything socially distanced and virtually last year, I genuinely cannot wait to get stuck in and I'm really looking forward to some live music."

The event, hosted as always at the Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, will feature an array of local acts, with over 30 taking to the stage over the long weekend between August 27-30.

For the first time, the festival will also include a warm-up show, featuring the Coral Cross Band and a number of acoustic acts, from 7pm on Friday, August 20.

It will also build on the success of last year's event, with large portions of the weekend streamed online on the festival's Facebook page.