Fire breaks out in aardvark enclosure at Africa Alive zoo
- Credit: Africa Alive
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out in the aardvark enclosure at Africa Alive on the Suffolk coast.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the zoo in Kessingland, near Lowestoft, at 8.41am on Tuesday.
A fire service spokesman confirmed the incident was in a single-storey animal enclosure measuring about 3m by 15m.
No animals were hurt in the incident.
Africa Alive later posted on Facebook to thank the team from Lowestoft South fire station for their efforts and shared a pictured of the crew meeting one of the aardvarks.
The zoo added: "Thankfully their rapid response meant that all animals and staff remained safe, and they even got to say hello to our aardvarks afterwards.
"A big thank you to the team."
A spokesman for Africa Alive said the fire was "another setback" for the zoo in its recovery from the Covid pandemic.
The Zoological Society of East Anglia, which runs Africa Alive, is promoting late afternoon entry to the zoo from £5.