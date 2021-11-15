Lowestoft school evacuated after fire broke out in kitchen
Published: 3:33 PM November 15, 2021
Updated: 4:07 PM November 15, 2021
- Credit: North Lowestoft Fire Station
Pupils and staff were evacuated from a school after a fire broke out in its kitchen.
Fire crews from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft Fire Station were called to reports of a fire at The Ashley School Academy Trust at 11.40am this morning [November 15].
The fire is believed to have started in the school’s kitchen but the cause is currently unknown.
Fire fighters used breathing apparatus to check the blaze was out and the scene was made safe at 1.19pm.
Sally Garrett, headteacher at the school, said: “It was a very small fire extinguished immediately with no injury or harm to staff or pupils.
“The pupils’ behaviour was exemplary."
