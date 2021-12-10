Two people rescued after fire broke out at Lowestoft home

Two people had to be rescued after a blaze broke out at a home in Mill Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Two people had to be rescued after a blaze broke out at a home in Lowestoft.

Firefighters were called to the property in Mill Road at around 6.10pm this morning (Friday, December 10).

When they arrived two people were trapped inside.

Crews had to use a nine-metre ladder to rescue them from the building.

The fire was believed to have started after the oven caught light.

In a Tweet, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service wrote: “The prompt efforts of our crews helped rescue two people from a house fire in Lowestoft this morning.

“We would like everyone to stay safe over this festive period. Test your smoke alarms regularly and please never leave cooking unattended.”