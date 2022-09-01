Fire breaks out at cemetery in Lowestoft
Published: 10:49 AM September 1, 2022
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a Lowestoft cemetery.
The call came in at 3.50pm on Wednesday, August 31, with reports of a fire in the open at Kirkley Cemetery.
Three crews from Lowestoft South were called to the scene.
The fire broke out in undergrowth which neighboured an area of gravestones, behind a small treeline.
It was under control by around 5.35pm.
No property or gravestones were damaged.
Police were also called as firefighters believed it could have been started deliberately.
Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police with the crime reference number: 292, quoting the date, August 31.