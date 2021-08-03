Fire crew called after child gets stuck in room with faulty latch
Published: 7:58 PM August 3, 2021
A fire crew was called out this afternoon in Lowestoft after a child became stuck in a locked room with a faulty latch.
One crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called at 12.30pm this afternoon (August 3) to Clifton Road in Lowestoft.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a property on Clifton Road in Lowestoft after a child had become stuck in a locked room on the first floor of the property as a result of a faulty latch.
"The attending crew used small gear to gain entry into the room."
A stop message was then received at 12.58pm.
