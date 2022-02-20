Ambulance treating one person after Lowestoft flat fire

One casualty has been reported following a flat fire in Lawson Court, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

One person is receiving treatment from the emergency services after being escorted out of flat that caught fire.

Fire crews from Lowestoft attended the scene in Lawson Court, off Lawson Road, after receiving reports of a flat fire at 9.24am on Sunday, February 20.

Mobilised at 0925 with both pumps from @LowestoftSouth to flat #fire, persons reported in Lawson Court, #Lowestoft. 2 BA, 1 hose reel and PPV in use. One casualty in care of @EastEnglandAmb. @SuffolkFire pic.twitter.com/46f57d0JoL — North Lowestoft Fire Station (@NthLowestoft16) February 20, 2022

Three engines from Lowestoft North and South arrived at the blaze and firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the flames.

The casualty was escorted out of property by a member of the fire crew and the blaze was put out by 9.54am.