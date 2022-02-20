News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Ambulance treating one person after Lowestoft flat fire

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:45 AM February 20, 2022
One casualty has been reported following a flat fire in Lawson Court, Lowestoft.

One casualty has been reported following a flat fire in Lawson Court, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

One person is receiving treatment from the emergency services after being escorted out of flat that caught fire.

Fire crews from Lowestoft attended the scene in Lawson Court, off Lawson Road, after receiving reports of a flat fire at 9.24am on Sunday, February 20.

Three engines from Lowestoft North and South arrived at the blaze and firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the flames.

The casualty was escorted out of property by a member of the fire crew and the blaze was put out by 9.54am.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe Lowestoft Jokes

'A Mexican in Lowestoft?' - Comedians joke about town's food options

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park has been ripped off due to heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice.

Suffolk Live News

Police shut busy retail park road after Storm Eunice destroys sign

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The interesting find was discovered on Pakefield Cliffs in 2020.

What on earth is it? Woman finds mystery object on beach

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Butley Drive, Lowestoft, where a boy has reported being chased by a man after leaving his primary school.

School boy chased by man after refusing offer of sweets

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon