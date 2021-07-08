Fire crews called to first floor flat blaze in Lowestoft

Published: 10:42 AM July 8, 2021

Fire crews attending the scene of a flat fire on Trafalgar Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

Fire crews in Lowestoft were called to a first floor flat blaze.

One crew from Lowestoft North fire station and one crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called to the first floor flat on Trafalgar Street in Lowestoft on July 7 at 4.43pm.

Reassurance had to be given to a little girl nearby that she, her family and cuddly toys would be safe thanks to the work of the fire fighters.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a first floor flat fire at a property on Trafalgar Street in Lowestoft.

"Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and assisted in ventilating the property.

"Crews also conducted searches around neighbouring properties to ensure neither the fire nor smoke had spread."

A stop message was then received at 5.30pm.