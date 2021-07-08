Fire crews called to first floor flat blaze in Lowestoft
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station
Fire crews in Lowestoft were called to a first floor flat blaze.
One crew from Lowestoft North fire station and one crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called to the first floor flat on Trafalgar Street in Lowestoft on July 7 at 4.43pm.
Reassurance had to be given to a little girl nearby that she, her family and cuddly toys would be safe thanks to the work of the fire fighters.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a first floor flat fire at a property on Trafalgar Street in Lowestoft.
"Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and assisted in ventilating the property.
You may also want to watch:
"Crews also conducted searches around neighbouring properties to ensure neither the fire nor smoke had spread."
A stop message was then received at 5.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 Public blocked from beach as Southwold Harbour repair works to begin
- 2 Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge
- 3 Man fined £2,000 for selling illegal cigarettes and tobacco
- 4 Long serving café owner 'overwhelmed' by well wishes on retirement
- 5 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
- 6 Where to watch England v Denmark in Lowestoft without booking table
- 7 Lowestoft fire crew rescue woman with bike lock stuck around her neck
- 8 Public art, parks and a seafront revamp - have your say on Lowestoft vision
- 9 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
- 10 Fire crews called to first floor flat blaze in Lowestoft