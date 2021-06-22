News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Fire crews called to fisheries laboratory in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:09 AM June 22, 2021   
cefas lowestoft

Fire crews were called to Cefas in Lowestoft after a battery overheated. - Credit: Mick Howes

Fire fighters were called to Cefas in Lowestoft yesterday (June 21) after a battery overheated.

There were reports of smoke and two crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called as well as one from Wrentham at 6.05pm to the premises on Pakefield Road.

An overheated battery was discovered on the first floor and fire fighters worked for almost two hours making the area safe.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science laboratory in Lowestoft after reports of smoke.

"Upon inspection, the smoke was coming from an overheated battery.

You may also want to watch:

"Crews worked to ventilate the first floor and make the area safe."

A stop message was received at 7.46pm.


Most Read

  1. 1 Cash and computer stolen as post office smashed during burglary
  2. 2 Teenager arrested following alleged assault in Lowestoft
  3. 3 Last chance to have your say on plans for 150 new Lowestoft homes
  1. 4 Ambassador School status joy for 'fantastic' primary
  2. 5 Lowestoft men to be sentenced after admitting assault of man
  3. 6 Photo captures summer solstice sunrise at most easterly point
  4. 7 Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency in Southwold
  5. 8 Smirking teen in tank top and baseball cap exposes himself to woman
  6. 9 Revealed - Where Suffolk's recycling waste is shipped to
  7. 10 Sadness at latest Lowestoft town centre store closure
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dick Longley ran a number of popular pubs around Lowestoft and Beccles.

'Life and soul of the party': Lowestoft pub boss remembered

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The scene of the crash on the A146 at Barnby.

Updated

Woman taken to hospital following crash on A146

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The wrong items going into recycling waste costs hundreds of thousands of pounds. Picture: SARAH LUC

Two Lowestoft recycling rounds costing £50,000 in contaminated waste

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photo of flooding in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live | Gallery

Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain

Daniel Moxon and James Weeds

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus