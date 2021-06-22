Fire crews called to fisheries laboratory in Lowestoft

Published: 11:09 AM June 22, 2021

Fire crews were called to Cefas in Lowestoft after a battery overheated. - Credit: Mick Howes

Fire fighters were called to Cefas in Lowestoft yesterday (June 21) after a battery overheated.

There were reports of smoke and two crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called as well as one from Wrentham at 6.05pm to the premises on Pakefield Road.

An overheated battery was discovered on the first floor and fire fighters worked for almost two hours making the area safe.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science laboratory in Lowestoft after reports of smoke.

"Upon inspection, the smoke was coming from an overheated battery.

"Crews worked to ventilate the first floor and make the area safe."

A stop message was received at 7.46pm.



