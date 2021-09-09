'People power': 16 firefighters pull Tango the horse from pond

Published: 3:19 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM September 9, 2021

Sixteen firefighters were needed to pull out Tango a 32-year-old horse which had become stuck in a pond on Holly Lane in Mutford. - Credit: Lowestoft South fire station

Sixteen firefighters were needed to pull out a 32-year-old horse which had become stuck in a pond.

Crews from Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South fire station were called at around 8.30am on Thursday after Tango the horse became trapped in a pond on Holy Lane in Mutford.

An animal rescue specialist and the Swift Water Rescue (SWT) team were also in attendance to help with the rescue efforts.

Neil Henderson, watch manager at Red Watch Lowestoft South fire station, said: “We think Tango had fallen in overnight or in the early hours of the morning. The owner was very concerned so called us out.

“Matt Kerry, our animal expert, lead the team and assessed the situation on arrival to make sure it was safe for us to perform the rescue.

“With these incidents it can be quite tiring, especially if you have to do it manually. We had to use people power on this one.

“We cut some hedgerows and foliage back to make sure it was clear for Tango to be dragged out.

“We put a special rescue harness under the horse to do a forward drag. We then put the strops around Tango and connected a 60-metre general purpose line. On the word go we pulled her and she came out like a cork out of a bottle onto the bank.”

Sixteen firefighters were needed to pull out Tango a 32-year-old horse which had become stuck in a pond on Holly Lane in Mutford. - Credit: Lowestoft South fire station

A total of 16 men were needed to free Tango from the pond. She was unharmed during the incident and has now made a full recovery.

Mr Henderson added: “Tango was absolutely fine. We were going to get a vet on scene but we didn’t need to in the end.

“After about 10 minutes she regained the feeling in her legs. We rolled her over and she trotted off.

“For a 32-year-old horse she did well. She was very docile and behaved herself.

“After the initial panic and once we got her out the owner was very grateful and relieved. It puts a smile on our faces when we have a job like that and we have a successful outcome.

“Well done to all those involved in rescuing Tango. It was a lot of hard work.”