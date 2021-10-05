Five fire crews called to horse rescue stuck in ditch

Published: 5:36 PM October 5, 2021

Fire crews have been called to a horse trapped in a ditch near Lowestoft - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Five fire crews are currently trying to rescue a horse stuck in a ditch near Lowestoft.

Firefighters were called to the stuck animal just after 4pm this afternoon in Queens Highway.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The horse is at a bit of an angle so crews are trying to stabilise the horse and get it on flatter ground and then attach lines to be able to pull it out."

The spokesman added that a vet is on route to assess the animal.

Appliances from Princes Street, north Lowestoft, and south Lowestoft were in attendance.

A 'stop' was called on the incident shortly after 5pm.