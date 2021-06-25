Fire fighters called to school after solar panel convertor fire
Published: 10:59 AM June 25, 2021
- Credit: Mick Howes
Fire fighters have been called to a high school after a solar panel convertor caught fire.
One fire crew from Lowestoft North and one crew from Lowestoft South were called to Ormiston Denes Academy on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft at 2.14pm on Thursday, June 24.
When the fire crews had arrived, school staff had managed to extinguish the fire.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The incident took place at Ormiston Denes Academy and involved a convertor from a solar panel.
"On-site staff were able to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher prior to the arrival of SFRS crews.
"Crews stayed on site to make the area safe and keep watch until an electrician could attend."
A stop message was then received at 3.54pm.
