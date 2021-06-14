Fire fighters battle woodland blaze near Lowestoft

Published: 2:39 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM June 14, 2021

Smoke was seen from a long distance away. - Credit: James Porter

Fire fighters have been tackling a woodland fire which grew to approximately 80 metres by 40 metres.

One crew from Beccles and two from Lowestoft South attended the scene at 11.13am this morning (Monday, June 14) and were trying to damp down the fire for over two hours.

A stop message was then received at 12.51pm.

Eyewitnesses close to the area reported hearing lots of sirens this morning and also seeing smoke from a distance away.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a large woodland fire near to Links Road in Lowestoft at around midday today.

"The fire grew to approximately 80 metres by 40 metres within the wooded area.

"Crews used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area to prevent reignition."