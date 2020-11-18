Fire fighters tackle outbuilding fire at rural barn conversion

Published: 3:10 PM November 18, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020

Fire fighters have tackled a small fire at a rural barn conversion.

Crews from Wrentham and Lowestoft South were called to the scene at Blower’s Barn on Blower’s Road in Rushmere, Suffolk at 1.28pm.

Two crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station and 1 from Wrentham were mobilised.

A nearby business owner from Rushmere Grooming confirmed that the small blaze affected the outbuilding of the barn.

He said: “The small fire has affected the outbuildings of Blower’s Barn who are our neighbours.

“I went down to see them when I saw the fire just to check everyone was okay because we groom their dogs quite often.

“Luckily no one was injured and the fire did not spread to the house.”

Fire fighters left the scene at 2.32pm after successfully tackling the small blaze.