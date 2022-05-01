Dramatic drone pics show smoke billowing from woodland fire
Published: 9:20 PM May 1, 2022
- Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography
Billowing smoke could be seen high in the sky after a fire broke out in woodland in Lowestoft.
The blaze started at about 3.10pm in land opposite Normanston Park along Peto Way.
Fire crews from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were quick to the scene and began work to put the fire out.
Police were also in attendance and positioned themselves on the road in Peto Way during the incident.
The fire service were able to contain the spread of the fire and it was brought under control by 3.46pm.