Dramatic drone pics show smoke billowing from woodland fire

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a fire in woodland in Lowestoft after it broke out on Saturday afternoon (May 1) - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Billowing smoke could be seen high in the sky after a fire broke out in woodland in Lowestoft.

The blaze started at about 3.10pm in land opposite Normanston Park along Peto Way.

Fire crews from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were quick to the scene and began work to put the fire out.

Fire crews were called to a blaze in woodland in Lowestoft Saturday afternoon (May 1) next to Peto Way. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Police were also in attendance and positioned themselves on the road in Peto Way during the incident.

The fire service were able to contain the spread of the fire and it was brought under control by 3.46pm.

1/5/22 15:10 Blue watch from allong with @NthLowestoft16 On-call #firefighters attend a fire in an area of woodland opposed Normanston park, Peto Way #Lowestoft The stop message was sent at 15:46. Credit to Oliv3r Drone Photography for the aerial pictures. pic.twitter.com/8SQNG1qJBb — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) May 1, 2022



