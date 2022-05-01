News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Dramatic drone pics show smoke billowing from woodland fire

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:20 PM May 1, 2022
Suffolk fire service called to woodland blaze in Lowestoft

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a fire in woodland in Lowestoft after it broke out on Saturday afternoon (May 1) - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Billowing smoke could be seen high in the sky after a fire broke out in woodland in Lowestoft.

The blaze started at about 3.10pm in land opposite Normanston Park along Peto Way.

Fire crews from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were quick to the scene and began work to put the fire out.

Suffolk Fire tackle blaze in Lowestoft

Fire crews were called to a blaze in woodland in Lowestoft Saturday afternoon (May 1) next to Peto Way. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Police were also in attendance and positioned themselves on the road in Peto Way during the incident.

The fire service were able to contain the spread of the fire and it was brought under control by 3.46pm.


