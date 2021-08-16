Can you stand the heat at inaugural charity fire walk?

Published: 1:24 PM August 16, 2021

It is a charity walk with a difference that is set to sizzle next month.

Fearless fire walkers are being sought as a charity organises its first fundraising challenge event in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

St Elizabeth Hospice Fire Walk 2021. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Intrepid fundraisers are being dared to walk across a 15ft path of red-hot embers in aid of independent Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice.

The St Elizabeth Hospice Firewalk Southwold 2021 will be held next month in aid of the hospice which works with East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) to provide free palliative care services to patients and their families across Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Fundraisers take part in St Elizabeth Hospice Firewalk 2021 in Ipswich. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

It will take place at Old Hall Café and Walks in Southwold, between 7pm and 10pm on September 3.

Lesley Rawlinson, who works as Community & Partnerships Fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We look forward to being joined by lots of fundraisers as they brave the heat in support of the hospice.

“As we continue to work alongside ECCH to develop our services for the coastal communities of Great Yarmouth and Waveney, we are really pleased to host Firewalk Southwold as our first hospice led fundraising challenge in the area and wish all who take part the best of luck.”

The joint initiative between St Elizabeth Hospice and ECCH launched in April 2019, with the aim of bringing greater parity in the levels and range of care available in the coastal communities.

Since then more than 2,000 people have been supported by the partnership.

With the firewalk open to everyone aged 11 and over, under 18’s should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Entry is £25 with a commitment to raise a minimum of £100 and all entrants will receive support from an experienced fundraiser from the hospice.

Bella Hall, owner and manager of Old Hall Café & Walks - whose mother-in-law, Janet Hall, received specialist palliative care from St Elizabeth Hospice and ECCH at Beccles Hospital in 2020 - said: “We’re so glad to be hosting this exciting event.”

“Our family has experienced the importance of being able to call on the hospice for care and support at the most difficult of times."

For more information and to sign up to the Firewalk visit www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk/event/firewalk-southwold/