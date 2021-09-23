Brave 'soles' raise thousands at popular fire walk in Southwold

Published: 9:45 AM September 23, 2021

Brave fire walkers took up to the challenge to raise more than £5,500 at an inaugural event.

The St Elizabeth Hospice Firewalk Southwold 2021 was successfully held earlier this month as the hospice’s first organised fundraising challenge event in Great Yarmouth and Waveney was hailed a success.

Held at Old Hall Café & Walks in Southwold, the Firewalk saw 25 brave ‘soles’ fearlessly cross barefoot over a 15ft path of red-hot embers, at over 500°C, in aid of the hospice which works in partnership with East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) to provide free specialist palliative care services to patients and their families throughout Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

St Elizabeth Hospice Firewalk 2021 in Southwold. - Credit: Robert Foyers

Lesley Rawlinson, Community and Partnerships Fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “A huge well done and thank you to all fantastic fire walkers!

"They all did brilliantly and it was so nice to be alongside our supporters once more."

You may also want to watch:

Charlotte Clark, who is manager at Southwold Library, said: "Completing the Firewalk gave you a sense of bizarre achievement as you crossed the hot coals.”