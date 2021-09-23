Brave 'soles' raise thousands at popular fire walk in Southwold
- Credit: Robert Foyers
Brave fire walkers took up to the challenge to raise more than £5,500 at an inaugural event.
The St Elizabeth Hospice Firewalk Southwold 2021 was successfully held earlier this month as the hospice’s first organised fundraising challenge event in Great Yarmouth and Waveney was hailed a success.
Held at Old Hall Café & Walks in Southwold, the Firewalk saw 25 brave ‘soles’ fearlessly cross barefoot over a 15ft path of red-hot embers, at over 500°C, in aid of the hospice which works in partnership with East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) to provide free specialist palliative care services to patients and their families throughout Great Yarmouth and Waveney.
Lesley Rawlinson, Community and Partnerships Fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “A huge well done and thank you to all fantastic fire walkers!
"They all did brilliantly and it was so nice to be alongside our supporters once more."
You may also want to watch:
Charlotte Clark, who is manager at Southwold Library, said: "Completing the Firewalk gave you a sense of bizarre achievement as you crossed the hot coals.”
Most Read
- 1 New lease of life with go-ahead for apartments above former McDonalds
- 2 Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
- 3 New shops could be unveiled at prominent former family-run business
- 4 Further overnight works scheduled for A47 with north Lowestoft closure
- 5 New service manager unveiled at care home in Lowestoft
- 6 Man jailed after police seize cannabis worth £15,000 from car
- 7 Almost 1,000 complaints over noisy neighbours in lockdown
- 8 Mum's relief at Cawston Park closure after 'hideous' restraint on son
- 9 Jewellery stolen after burglars raid home in Lowestoft
- 10 Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs