Firefighters battle blaze in Lowestoft cliff face

Two fire crews have extinguished a fire in the cliff face in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have been battling a blaze in a Lowestoft cliff face.

Two crews used two jets and one hose to extinguish the fire which burned for over an hour at the cliff just off Corton Road in the town.

They were called to the fire, which was about 20m by 20m in size, at about 7.50pm on Friday.

By about 8.30pm, crews had the fire under control and left the scene.

It is not thought that anyone has been injured in the blaze.

Crews from Lowestoft North and South attended the fire.