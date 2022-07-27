News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Firefighters battle clifftop blaze that caused road closures

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:44 PM July 27, 2022
Firefighters have battled a blaze in Lowestoft that spread across an acre at Gunton Cliffs

Firefighters have battled a blaze in Lowestoft that spread across an acre of land at Gunton Cliffs - Credit: Google

Firefighters have been battling a blaze that spread across an acre of land along cliffs in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called at 5.39pm to reports of a fire at Gunton Cliffs in the Suffolk town on Wednesday evening.

Four appliances from north Lowestoft and south Lowestoft stations attended the scene.

The fire spread across an acre of clifftop.

Police were also called to the incident and closed two roads, Links Road and Gunton Drive, from 6.43pm.

The stop message was sent at 6.34pm but fire crews remain on scene dampening down the area.

The closed roads reopened at 7.03pm.

 No casualties have been reported and the cause of the fire isn't yet known.


