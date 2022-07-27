Firefighters battle clifftop blaze that caused road closures
Published: 7:44 PM July 27, 2022
- Credit: Google
Firefighters have been battling a blaze that spread across an acre of land along cliffs in Lowestoft.
Emergency services were called at 5.39pm to reports of a fire at Gunton Cliffs in the Suffolk town on Wednesday evening.
Four appliances from north Lowestoft and south Lowestoft stations attended the scene.
The fire spread across an acre of clifftop.
Police were also called to the incident and closed two roads, Links Road and Gunton Drive, from 6.43pm.
The stop message was sent at 6.34pm but fire crews remain on scene dampening down the area.
The closed roads reopened at 7.03pm.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft road to temporarily reopen amid third crossing roadworks
- 2 Historic pub's new lease of life as music venue for all
- 3 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp on popular park
- 4 New adult day care centre opens in town to tackle social isolation
- 5 Stunning portraits unveiled as work continues on former seaside hotel
- 6 Firefighters battle clifftop blaze that caused road closures
- 7 Wanted man has links to Norwich, Dereham and Lowestoft
- 8 7 times Lowestoft has featured on TV
- 9 Leisure centres set to launch free memberships
- 10 7 of the best places to enjoy an afternoon tea in and around Lowestoft
No casualties have been reported and the cause of the fire isn't yet known.