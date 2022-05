Updated

Updated: 10:39 AM May 4, 2022

A hut on fire on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Carl Dennis

Fire crews have been battling a building fire on Lowestoft dock.

The fire started shortly before 11.30pm on Tuesday night on Battery Green Road in the town, where crews North Lowestoft and South Lowestoft used hoses to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters battle with the fire at Lowestoft dock. - Credit: Carl Dennis

Crews left the scene just before 12.30am.

The fire started at about 11.30pm. - Credit: Carl Dennis

Firefighters battle the blaze in Lowestoft. - Credit: Carl Dennis

More to follow.