Colourful fireworks display to light the skies at theme park this Halloween
- Credit: Sam Gee Photography
A spectacular fireworks display is set to return to a coastal theme park this Halloween.
Pleasurewood Hills, located in Leisure Way, Lowestoft, is to host the striking finale which will light up the skies following a week celebrating the annual tradition.
The theme park will transform into Pleasurewood Chills on Saturday, October 22, until Sunday, October 30, and has already announced it will be offering pumpkin carving, the creepy cave as well as hosting two scare mazes for braver guests this year.
The event will also offer food trucks, a licensed bar and fun Halloween activities.
Andrew Fuller, sales and marketing manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to confirm the fireworks display for Pleasurewood Chills this year.
"It will be one of the biggest and best displays within the area, with fireworks put on by Titanium, one of the leading pyrotechnics display teams in the UK.
"It will be accompanied by a light show and a soundtrack dedicated to the best of British.
Most Read
- 1 When will coins and banknotes featuring the King come into circulation?
- 2 Two arrested after fake cigarettes, vapes and money found in shops
- 3 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
- 4 House of multiple occupancy near town centre set for auction
- 5 Inspectors find 'very high' use of physical restraint at SEND school
- 6 'Escape artist' dogs caught by police in Lowestoft
- 7 New date set for Co-op Factory heritage celebration
- 8 Environment Agency warn against swimming at five beaches due to pollution
- 9 Beccles photographer speaks out on bullying battle to celebrate differences
- 10 'New lease of life': Joy as care home garden area is transformed
"We look forward to welcoming the people of the east of England for this epic end of season finale.”
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
A token fee of £3 per pass will apply for season pass holders to attend the firework finale.