Colourful fireworks display to light the skies at theme park this Halloween

A spectacular fireworks display is set to return to a coastal theme park this Halloween.

Pleasurewood Hills, located in Leisure Way, Lowestoft, is to host the striking finale which will light up the skies following a week celebrating the annual tradition.

The theme park will transform into Pleasurewood Chills on Saturday, October 22, until Sunday, October 30, and has already announced it will be offering pumpkin carving, the creepy cave as well as hosting two scare mazes for braver guests this year.

The event will also offer food trucks, a licensed bar and fun Halloween activities.

Andrew Fuller, sales and marketing manager, Pleasurewood Hills - Credit: Supplied

Andrew Fuller, sales and marketing manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to confirm the fireworks display for Pleasurewood Chills this year.

"It will be one of the biggest and best displays within the area, with fireworks put on by Titanium, one of the leading pyrotechnics display teams in the UK.

"It will be accompanied by a light show and a soundtrack dedicated to the best of British.

"We look forward to welcoming the people of the east of England for this epic end of season finale.”

For more information and to book tickets, click here.

A token fee of £3 per pass will apply for season pass holders to attend the firework finale.