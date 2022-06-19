News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
First Light Festival 2022: 70 photos of beach fun

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:51 AM June 19, 2022
Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. Pictured is Macie Dyer.

Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. Pictured is Macie Dyer. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lowestoft played host to thousands of visitors on Saturday for the highly-anticipated return of First Light Festival.

Despite the showers and overnight storm, crowds gathered on the beach and nearby spaces to take in more than 140 different activities and live events.

Photographers Sonya Duncan and Mick Howes were on hand to capture some of the best moments from Saturday's action in our bumper gallery below.

Read more: Thousands descend on Lowestoft for return of First Light Festival

Lowestoft News

