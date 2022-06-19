First Light Festival 2022: 70 photos of beach fun

Gallery

Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. Pictured is Macie Dyer. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lowestoft played host to thousands of visitors on Saturday for the highly-anticipated return of First Light Festival.

Despite the showers and overnight storm, crowds gathered on the beach and nearby spaces to take in more than 140 different activities and live events.

Photographers Sonya Duncan and Mick Howes were on hand to capture some of the best moments from Saturday's action in our bumper gallery below.

