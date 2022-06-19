Gallery
First Light Festival 2022: 70 photos of beach fun
Published: 10:51 AM June 19, 2022
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Lowestoft played host to thousands of visitors on Saturday for the highly-anticipated return of First Light Festival.
Despite the showers and overnight storm, crowds gathered on the beach and nearby spaces to take in more than 140 different activities and live events.
Photographers Sonya Duncan and Mick Howes were on hand to capture some of the best moments from Saturday's action in our bumper gallery below.
