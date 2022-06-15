First Light Festival 2022: What's on?

Renowned Suffolk chef Nicola Hordern will host three feasts over the weekend - Credit: Pattie Tobin/SouthGen

The First Light Festival on Lowestoft's South Beach promises something for everyone this weekend.

Much more than just music, the multi-arts festival features everything from dancing sessions to postcard design and street food to life drawing.

Ahead of the festival's start, renowned Suffolk chef Nicola Hordern will be hosting a beach feast on Friday night at 7pm, as well as at the same time on Saturday night and at 10am on Sunday morning.

The Planet Positive zone, in partnership with the University of Essex, will feature talks with experts on how to cut your carbon footprint, as well as talks on science, nature and our planet.

It was also include the chance to meet modern-day marine pioneers at Cefas, as the company celebrates 120 years of research in Lowestoft.

There will also be a chance to win prizes at the Fantastic Plastic Collection Arcade, with visitors asked to bring their litter to take part.

Inspired by vintage seaside postcards of the town, artists Kate Munro and Johann Don-Daniel will be helping visitors create their own Greetings from Lowestoft postcard at the Cosmic Pirates tent.

The tent will also host a number of art projects, including pebble painting, illustrations with Lily Hammond and ceramics with Rachel Kurdynowska, as well as sessions for babies, such as Baby Bounce and Tot Rock, and family yoga on the beach.

Saturday evening will also see spooky folk tales told at the Cosmic Pirates tent, hosted by Suffolk Libraries.

Norwich University of the Arts lecturer Will Teather will host a series of drop-in life drawing classes - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Norwich University of the Arts lecturer Will Teather will host a series of drop-in life drawing classes at the Making Waves workshop throughout Saturday, while a digital animation and gaming session will be held at the workshop in partnership with NUA.

A series of dance sessions will be held on Saturday at the Moon Dance tent, including a silent disco overnight from 11pm until 3am.

There will also be a worldwide array of street food stalls on South Beach, with vendors set to include Ali's Sweet Dreamz, Baytree Pizza, Drifters, Lamartis Ice Cream, Lickety Ice, Moco Kitchen, Squilla and Squidge and Waveney Valley Smokehouse.

First Word

Bungay poet Luke Wright has curated the festival's inaugural First Word programme, which brings together stars in spoken word, theatre, comedy and story-telling.

Saturday's line-up includes Salena Godden (7pm), Rob Auton (4.45pm) and Radio 4's Elvis McGonagall (8pm), as well as chart-topping wordsmith Mike Garry (4pm).

Starting at 12.15pm with Francesca Beard, the programme runs almost continuously into the night, before a break between 3am following the Feathered Thorns' performance, and 7.30am when Kate Fox takes to the stage.

Luke Wright. - Credit: Luke Wright

Other performers on Sunday include Brigitte Aphrodite (8.30am), Piers Harrison-Reid (10am) and Rachel Long (10.30am), before Mr Wright closes the show with his show The Ballad Seller (11am).

All events other than Mark Thomas' show are free and unticketed.