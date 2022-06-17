First Light Festival 2022: All you need to know

Thousands of visitors are set to descend on Lowestoft this weekend for the long-awaited return of the First Light Festival.

Whether you know Lowestoft like the back of your hand, or this is your first time visiting, here's all you need to know about this year's festival.

This weekend will be the first festival since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 outings were cancelled due to Covid. - Credit: Mick Howes

Where is it?

The festival takes place on Lowestoft's sandy South Beach, as well as at Kensington Gardens, the Upper Esplanade and Jubilee Parade.

There are a number of music and event sites around the beach, while events will also be held at Mossy's nightclub, the Seagull theatre in Pakefield, and at East Point Pavilion.

DJ LTJ Bukem will host an afterparty at Mossy's - Credit: First Light Festival

Which events are ticketed?

While many events and activities are free and open to all, some events need to be booked and paid for in advance.

These include chef Nicola Hordern's beach feasts on Friday and Saturday night at 7pm, and breakfast on Sunday morning.

A film screening of 1926 silent masterpiece Sunrise will be shown from 9pm on Friday night, with pianist Stephen Horne providing a live, improvised soundtrack, while more films will be screened on Saturday night.

Music headliner DJ LTJ Bukem will be hosting an afterparty at Mossy's from 11pm into the night, at the same time as a silent disco takes place in the Moon Dance tent.

Comedian Mark Thomas' performance at 9.15pm on the First Word stage is also ticketed.

Pitches must also be booked for the wild beach camping.

Children paddle in the sea along with the straw 'Pakefield Man' at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

What is the weather forecast?

While the best of the weather may be on Friday, Saturday is set to be mostly dry with the occasional shower.

Lowestoft railway station. Picture: Archant library. - Credit: James Bass

How do I get to Lowestoft?

Visitors are asked to travel by public transport, walk or cycle to South Beach in a bid to reduce congestion and pollution in Lowestoft.

Regular trains and buses will be running to and from the town throughout the weekend.

Car parking is set to be extremely limited around South Beach, with some nearby car parks closed to the public during the festival.

Eddie Lambert, four, front, with Maya Day, five, and Elliott Barnard, four, inside the dragon on the beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival in 2019. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

What about Covid?

With the festival unable to take place for the last two years as a result of Covid-19, the pandemic remains a concern.

While the festival does not require visitors to wear a face mask or show a vaccine passport, those in attendance are asked to keep themselves and others as safe as possible by staying at home if they have symptoms or have tested positive, as well as washing their hands regularly and keeping their distance where possible.