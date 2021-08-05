First Flight bird boxes to return with Carlton Marshes display

Published: 11:52 AM August 5, 2021

Thousands of bird boxes were installed around Kensington Gardens in Lowestoft as part of First Light Festival's Days of Summer programme. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A key part of this summer's First Light Festival is to be displayed again this month.

Visitors the Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Carlton Marshes site will have another chance to see the bird boxes created by national and regional artists for the First Light Festival's Longest Days of Summer event earlier this year.

Called First Flight, the outdoor display featured thousands of individually-designed bird boxes around Lowestoft, including Kensington Gardens and High Street, with hundreds of schoolchildren and businesses taking part.

Thousands of bird boxes were installed around Kensington Gardens in Lowestoft as part of First Light Festival's Days of Summer programme. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Now, the professional artworks will be displayed at the nature reserve from Friday, August 6, until Monday, August 23.

Genevieve Christie, one of the festival directors, said: "We are all so delighted that the First Flight exhibition, which was such a success in Lowestoft during out Longest Days of Summer weekend, will be at Carlton Marshes this month.

"It is a wonderful setting in which to see the work of talented artists, inspired by the reserve, birds, and the unique easterly location."

Thousands of bird boxes were installed around Kensington Gardens in Lowestoft as part of First Light Festival's Days of Summer programme. - Credit: Reece Hanson



