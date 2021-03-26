Hopes first pollinator 'corridor' will stem bee and butterfly decline

Published: 10:34 AM March 26, 2021

Bees such as the Bufftailed bumblebee will benefit from the pollinator corridors. - Credit: Buglife

A wildlife charity are creating pollinator corridors which help struggling pollinators such as bees and butterflies, with the first being introduced in Norfolk.

The pollinator corridors are known as B-lines and are being created by the charity Buglife.

Anthony Davy, Emeritus Professor of Ecology at the University of East Anglia, said: "Pollinators are on a downward trend globally.

"If they're not able to get pollen and nectar, not able to get food for their larvae, we're going to lose them fairly rapidly over the next few decades."

The Chet B-line interpretation board and map. - Credit: Buglife

One of the local groups that has already been involved is Bergh Apton Conservation Trust who have been working to protect wildlife along the River Chet.

Their work to improve wildlife habitats along the Poringland to Hardley stretch of the River Chet has resulted in the doubling of the Bergh Apton nature reserve.

Professor Davy said: "We are launching this major new initiative to help Norfolk's pollinators and other wildlife.

"Everybody can do something to help by not using pesticides, leaving wild patches for habitat and growing plants that benefit pollinators."