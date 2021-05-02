Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder

Breaking

Published: 12:00 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM May 2, 2021

Police activity centred on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, which remains closed off this morning - Credit: Google

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing victim was left in a life-threatening condition.

St Peter's Street is closed at the junction with Yeovil Road in Lowestoft while police investigate the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Lowestoft last night, Saturday 1 May. A man was stabbed near to the East Coast College in St. Peter’s Street. Five men have been arrested.https://t.co/dZNEZxiKiS pic.twitter.com/Nbmizr2S2G — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) May 2, 2021

Suffolk Police said officers were called at 11.35pm on Saturday, May 1 by the East Anglian Air Service after receiving reports a 21-year-old man had suffered a single stab wound near to the East Coast College.

The victim was taken initially to the James Paget University Hospital and then to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

He remains there with life-threatening injuries.

Following the stabbing, five men - all from Lowestoft and aged between 20 and 24 - have been arrested for attempted murder.

They were taken to police investigation centres in Great Yarmouth, Martlesham and Bury St Edmunds where they remain while enquiries continue.

Following an incident overnight St Peters Street, Lowestoft is currently closed at the junction with Yeovil Road. Please use alternative routes. 3722320/21 #1324 — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) May 2, 2021

Neighbours reported seeing multiple police cars, forensics and an armed police unit on the road overnight and into this morning.

One man living nearby said: "As I was leaving for work this morning at about 6am the road was still closed off.

"I saw about 10 police cars, forensics and what looked like an armed copper."

Police believe the men are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference 37/22320/21, or online via their website.