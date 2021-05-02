Breaking
Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder
- Credit: Google
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing victim was left in a life-threatening condition.
St Peter's Street is closed at the junction with Yeovil Road in Lowestoft while police investigate the incident.
Suffolk Police said officers were called at 11.35pm on Saturday, May 1 by the East Anglian Air Service after receiving reports a 21-year-old man had suffered a single stab wound near to the East Coast College.
The victim was taken initially to the James Paget University Hospital and then to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
He remains there with life-threatening injuries.
Following the stabbing, five men - all from Lowestoft and aged between 20 and 24 - have been arrested for attempted murder.
You may also want to watch:
They were taken to police investigation centres in Great Yarmouth, Martlesham and Bury St Edmunds where they remain while enquiries continue.
Neighbours reported seeing multiple police cars, forensics and an armed police unit on the road overnight and into this morning.
One man living nearby said: "As I was leaving for work this morning at about 6am the road was still closed off.
Most Read
- 1 Road cordoned off as police investigate 'overnight incident'
- 2 'Swanky off licence' on Norwich market to take over acclaimed pub
- 3 Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder
- 4 'I cried' - Man devastated after £5,000 Lambretta scooter stolen and burned
- 5 Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder
- 6 Town McDonald's closure a chance to 'reinvigorate' area
- 7 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 8 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 9 Queen and Ed Sheeran tribute acts to perform as popular festival returns
- 10 Last Jack Wills store in Suffolk set to close
"I saw about 10 police cars, forensics and what looked like an armed copper."
Police believe the men are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference 37/22320/21, or online via their website.