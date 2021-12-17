The five celebs most likely to buy Lowestoft's Banksy artwork in California
- Credit: Mick Howes/PA
It was a piece of graffiti painted on to the side of an empty Lowestoft shop - but it could soon be shown off in a Hollywood A-lister's private collection.
The mural on the side of the former Lowestoft Electrical shop in London Road North, showing a girl building a sandcastle with a crowbar, was shipped off to California in November after the buildings owners sold it off.
It now turns out the artwork will probably end up in a celebrity mansion and will sell at Juliens Auction House in Los Angeles in early January and is expected to sell for millions.
Many Hollywood celebrities have bought Banksy artworks in the past.
Here are five celebrities who may take an interest in the sandcastle piece.
1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are Banksy's most famous fans, after paying £1million for a collection of his works in London in 2007.
Pitt reportedly commissioned a bespoke Banksy piece about Hurricane Katrina in 2005 as well.
The mural covers a whole wall but its not known who now has all the art after the couple's split in 2019.
2. Kate Moss
Banksy reportedly decorated Kate Moss's bathroom in 2011, with a piece valued at £200,000 at the time.
It can't be ruled out that she may express interest in the sandcastle piece.
3. Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera bought three Banksy pieces in 2009 for just £25,000.
Two were prints, while one of them was an original.
This included a drawing of Queen Victoria in an intimate pose, pictured with a prostitute.
4. Chris Martin
Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman spent £400,000 on a Banksy artwork of a heart-shaped balloon covered with plasters.
The artwork was sold at a fundraiser for Haiti earthquake victims in 2014.
5. Bono
Another rock god, Bono, commissioned Banksy to paint a piece titled Sweeping It Under The Carpet, on a wall in north London.
The commission was part of a 2011 edition of the independent guest-edited by the U2 frontman, and is intended to highlight the West's reluctance to tackle the Aids crisis in Africa.
While Bono commissioned the piece for the Independent, it's unknown what happened to it after a stint at Gallery 27 in London.