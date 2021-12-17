News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

The five celebs most likely to buy Lowestoft's Banksy artwork in California

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:28 PM December 17, 2021
Updated: 1:29 PM December 17, 2021
banksy lowestoft

From Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to Kate Moss, lots of celebrities will be interested in buying the Lowestoft Banksy artwork. - Credit: Mick Howes/PA

It was a piece of graffiti painted on to the side of an empty Lowestoft shop - but it could soon be shown off in a Hollywood A-lister's private collection.

The mural on the side of the former Lowestoft Electrical shop in London Road North, showing a girl building a sandcastle with a crowbar, was shipped off to California in November after the buildings owners sold it off.

It now turns out the artwork will probably end up in a celebrity mansion and will sell at Juliens Auction House in Los Angeles in early January and is expected to sell for millions.

Many Hollywood celebrities have bought Banksy artworks in the past.

Here are five celebrities who may take an interest in the sandcastle piece.

1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

FILE - In this May 12, 2014 file photo, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the premiere of HBO Film

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - Credit: AP/Press Association Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are Banksy's most famous fans, after paying £1million for a collection of his works in London in 2007.

Pitt reportedly commissioned a bespoke Banksy piece about Hurricane Katrina in 2005 as well.

Most Read

  1. 1 Funeral service to be held for teen 'who touched the lives of everyone'
  2. 2 'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid
  3. 3 New coffee shop unveiled on town's historic High Street
  1. 4 Princess Anne takes the wheel of ship simulator during Lowestoft visit
  2. 5 Green light for former community hall to be turned into housing
  3. 6 'For Lowestoft' - Artist gives back to town by recreating Banksy work
  4. 7 Go-ahead to restore former pub and butchers on town's High Street
  5. 8 Hospitality bosses 'left in limbo' as Omicron cases surge
  6. 9 Railway station to host first ever festive fayre
  7. 10 Rallying call to Waveney to get Covid booster jab as cases rise

The mural covers a whole wall but its not known who now has all the art after the couple's split in 2019.

2. Kate Moss

Kate Moss arriving at the Coach London Collections Men SS17 show held at Invicta Plaza, London.

Kate Moss - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Banksy reportedly decorated Kate Moss's bathroom in 2011, with a piece valued at £200,000 at the time.

It can't be ruled out that she may express interest in the sandcastle piece.

3. Christina Aguilera

File photo dated 13/12/10 of Christina Aguilera whose album features alongside chart acts such as Mu

Christina Aguilera - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Christina Aguilera bought three Banksy pieces in 2009 for just £25,000.

Two were prints, while one of them was an original.

This included a drawing of Queen Victoria in an intimate pose, pictured with a prostitute.

4. Chris Martin

'They were all yellow': Chris Martin has said that he will “probably” vote for Jo Swinson and the Li

Chris Martin - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman spent £400,000 on a Banksy artwork of a heart-shaped balloon covered with plasters.

The artwork was sold at a fundraiser for Haiti earthquake victims in 2014.

5. Bono

U2 lead singer and co-founder of the organisation ONE Bono speaks to the press after a meeting at th

Bono - Credit: ABACA/PA Images

Another rock god, Bono, commissioned Banksy to paint a piece titled Sweeping It Under The Carpet, on a wall in north London.

The commission was part of a 2011 edition of the independent guest-edited by the U2 frontman, and is intended to highlight the West's reluctance to tackle the Aids crisis in Africa.

While Bono commissioned the piece for the Independent, it's unknown what happened to it after a stint at Gallery 27 in London.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Smokehouse Special Burger at the Copper Smokehouse. Photo: Kaye Nichols

The nine best restaurants in Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police warning sheds, garages and outbuildings secure spate of burglaries across East Suffolk

Woman assaulted while walking through Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
shake and cake

Married couple to take on milkshake cafe where they first met

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Kain Reeve, 21 and Laimonas Zebrauskas, 19, have both been jailed after being found with cocaine and cannabis.

Drug dealers jailed after being found with 'golf ball' sized cocaine stash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon