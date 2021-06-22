Flats in Lowestoft fail to sell at auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
An eight-bedroom terraced house in Lowestoft has failed to sell at an auction.
Featuring five flats, the property at 135 London Road South in Lowestoft had been marketed by Auction House East Anglia.
It was due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction last week, with a guide price of £380,000 to £420,000 plus fees.
Described as an “investment opportunity," the property description from the auctioneers stated: “This freehold property has been converted into five flats comprising of two one bedroom flats and three two bedroom flats.
"The flats are divided over five floors.
"This is a great opportunity for an investor or with the necessary planning the flats could be divided."
However the flats were unsold at the auction last Wednesday, June 16, after the last bid was £355,000.
