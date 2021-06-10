'Great offers for a fiver': How you can support independent businesses

Published: 12:04 PM June 10, 2021

Independent shops and businesses in Lowestoft are set to be part of an innovative celebration of our high street.

Starting this weekend, and running for two weeks, Lowestoft will be joining more than 100 Independent high streets across the UK, to put on very special £5 offers from June 12 to June 26.

Discover Lowestoft signage. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With the Totally Locally Fiver Fest being organised to show the importance of supporting our high streets, Lowestoft will be part of the national campaign, which is designed to help put money into independent businesses and celebrate these stores that make our town unique.

Hugh Davies, owner of Books and Prints in Lowestoft, said "Local businesses have been keen to get involved in this grassroots initiative - with more than 40 businesses involved so far, both in North and South Lowestoft.

Books + Prints on the historic Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones Twitter

"Grocery stores, gift shops, fishmongers, art galleries, cafe's, computer shops, a book shop and even a Theatre are just some of the many varied businesses that will be providing great offers for a fiver."

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lorraine Le Grice, owner of Uncle Sids Zero waste store, said “Fiver Fest is a big part of our promotions for Lowestoft.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft's High Street. PHOTO: Reece Hanson - Credit: Archant

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

With numerous amazing £5 special offers, among those participating are Books and Prints and Door to the Cosmos, on Lowestoft High Street, who are teaming up to provide a paperback book, a coffee and a cookie for a fiver; while World of Fish on the South Lowestoft industrial estate is offering 10 raw king prawns that are "ideal for the barbecue" for only £5.

A wayfinder sign in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

If any independent business wish to participate in the Fiver Fest in Lowestoft, email Hugh Davies via hugh@daviesmarine.co.uk

For further information see the Totally Locally Lowestoft Facebook group page or see all the participating local businesses taking part in Lowestoft Fiver Fest 2021 on bimble.com











