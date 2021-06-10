News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

'Great offers for a fiver': How you can support independent businesses

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:04 PM June 10, 2021   
Lowestotft High Street

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Independent shops and businesses in Lowestoft are set to be part of an innovative celebration of our high street.

Starting this weekend, and running for two weeks, Lowestoft will be joining more than 100 Independent high streets across the UK, to put on very special £5 offers from June 12 to June 26.

Discover Lowestoft signage.

Discover Lowestoft signage. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With the Totally Locally Fiver Fest being organised to show the importance of supporting our high streets, Lowestoft will be part of the national campaign, which is designed to help put money into independent businesses and celebrate these stores that make our town unique.

Hugh Davies, owner of Books and Prints in Lowestoft, said "Local businesses have been keen to get involved in this grassroots initiative - with more than 40 businesses involved so far, both in North and South Lowestoft.

Books + Prints on the historic Lowestoft High Street.

Books + Prints on the historic Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones Twitter

"Grocery stores, gift shops, fishmongers, art galleries, cafe's, computer shops, a book shop and even a Theatre are just some of the many varied businesses that will be providing great offers for a fiver."

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

Lorraine Le Grice, owner of Uncle Sids Zero waste store, said “Fiver Fest is a big part of our promotions for Lowestoft.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft's High Street. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft's High Street. PHOTO: Reece Hanson - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Anti-social drivers targeted by police for revving engines in town car park
  2. 2 Two town centre stores targeted by thieves overnight
  3. 3 Road closed and traffic diverted after 'defect' discovery
  1. 4 Country hotel 'vision' brought to life with new £200,000 refurbishment
  2. 5 Appeal for cyclists to join funeral of former bike shop owner
  3. 6 Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing
  4. 7 Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident
  5. 8 'It is painful' - Wedding plans in jeopardy over potential June 21 delay
  6. 9 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Lowestoft
  7. 10 Desperate dog owner continuing to search for missing Ora

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

With numerous amazing £5 special offers, among those participating are Books and Prints and Door to the Cosmos, on Lowestoft High Street, who are teaming up to provide a paperback book, a coffee and a cookie for a fiver; while World of Fish on the South Lowestoft industrial estate is offering 10 raw king prawns that are "ideal for the barbecue" for only £5.

A wayfinder sign in Lowestoft.

A wayfinder sign in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

If any independent business wish to participate in the Fiver Fest in Lowestoft, email Hugh Davies via hugh@daviesmarine.co.uk

For further information see the Totally Locally Lowestoft Facebook group page or see all the participating local businesses taking part in Lowestoft Fiver Fest 2021 on bimble.com




Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tingdene have failed in an appeal to allow a 32 caravan extension at North Denes in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft caravan park told to remove extension by planning inspector

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Sq

Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Dr William Notcutt

Obituary

Tributes for 'exceptional' doctor who set up pain clinic on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as the B1127 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is to be closed.

Busy road to close for 'urgent pothole' repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus