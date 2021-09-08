Fire breaks out in Lowestoft flat
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station
A fire broke out in a flat in Lowestoft in the early hours of this morning.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue received a call for a property in Hollingsworth Road at 5am on Wednesday, September 8.
Two crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station went to the flat after the alert came from an automatic fire alarm.
A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said the fire was believed to have started on the ground floor and was electrical in nature.
The fire was out by 7.17am, with all people accounted for.
Crews used a hose, a jet, and a fan to extinguish the flame.
A crew from the East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.