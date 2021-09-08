Fire breaks out in Lowestoft flat

Published: 9:52 AM September 8, 2021

A fire broke out in a flat in Lowestoft in the early hours of this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue received a call for a property in Hollingsworth Road at 5am on Wednesday, September 8.

Two crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station went to the flat after the alert came from an automatic fire alarm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said the fire was believed to have started on the ground floor and was electrical in nature.

Fire crews on Hollingsworth Road - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

The fire was out by 7.17am, with all people accounted for.

Crews used a hose, a jet, and a fan to extinguish the flame.

A crew from the East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.



