Flats evacuated after cable fire left building 'unsafe'

A flat fire broke out in Pier Terrace in Lowestoft in the early hours of Monday, January 10. - Credit: Google Maps

Residents were evacuated from a building after a fire left it "uninhabitable".

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a flat in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft, at around 12.18am on Monday, January 10.

Two crews from Lowestoft South, one from Lowestoft North and two from Great Yarmouth attended the incident.

A spokesman from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have started on the second floor after cables between the shop below and the flat had burnt through the floor.

Following the blaze, residents in the building were evacuated and were found alternative accommodation overnight due to the flat being deemed “unsafe”.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear how many people have been affected at this point.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

