Flats in Lowestoft set for auction once more

An eight-bedroom terraced house in a coastal town is set to be auctioned off once more.

Featuring five flats, the property at 135 London Road South in Lowestoft had failed to sell at an auction last month.

Marketed once more by Auction House East Anglia, it is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on Wednesday, July 28 with a new guide price of £375,000 plus fees on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as an “investment opportunity.”

The property description from the auctioneers states: “An investment opportunity to acquire a freehold of five flats situated on the east coast in the seaside resort of Lowestoft.

"This freehold property has been converted into five flats comprising of two one bedroom flats and three two bedroom flats.

"The flats are divided over five floors.

"This is a great opportunity for an investor or with the necessary planning the flats could be divided."



