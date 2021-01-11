Flood alert issued for next few days because of high tides

Published: 5:09 PM January 11, 2021

Flood alerts are in force for the next few days. - Credit: Environment Agency

A flood alert for parts of Norfolk and Waveney has been issued for the next few days because of high tides in Great Yarmouth.

High water levels are expected to on Tuesday morning around Great Yarmouth and the Beccles Quay area.

The Environment Agency states on the website: "High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. This is due to a natural tide locking effect.

Flooding in Norfolk over the Christmas period. - Credit: Submitted

"High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide, of the Broads river system.

"We expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay. It is likely that we may need to issue more warning messages for a wider area, over the next few days.

Recent images of flooding over Christmas in Pulham St Mary, Norfolk. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation, and will update this message as necessary."