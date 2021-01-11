Flood alert issued for next few days because of high tides
- Credit: Environment Agency
A flood alert for parts of Norfolk and Waveney has been issued for the next few days because of high tides in Great Yarmouth.
High water levels are expected to on Tuesday morning around Great Yarmouth and the Beccles Quay area.
The Environment Agency states on the website: "High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. This is due to a natural tide locking effect.
"High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide, of the Broads river system.
"We expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay. It is likely that we may need to issue more warning messages for a wider area, over the next few days.
You may also want to watch:
"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We are monitoring the situation, and will update this message as necessary."
Most Read
- 1 Teenager attacked man with hammer in shopping centre, court told
- 2 Property of the week - stunning waterside home on sale for £1.6m
- 3 Covid rates slow for second consecutive day
- 4 'Secure your homes' plea as man tries front door handle in early hours
- 5 Man in 40s with no underlying conditions among six Covid deaths at hospital
- 6 Lockdown 3: What are police doing differently?
- 7 'It's a lifeline' - Ladies in Lockdown group goes global
- 8 Historic pub set to be auctioned off for £200,000
- 9 Crude oil exposed on beach after 1978 tanker spill
- 10 Kebab shop staff face daily racism from people 'not educated enough'