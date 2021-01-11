News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Flood alert issued for next few days because of high tides

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:09 PM January 11, 2021   
floods

Flood alerts are in force for the next few days. - Credit: Environment Agency

A flood alert for parts of Norfolk and Waveney has been issued for the next few days because of high tides in Great Yarmouth.

High water levels are expected to on Tuesday morning around Great Yarmouth and the Beccles Quay area.

The Environment Agency states on the website:  "High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. This is due to a natural tide locking effect.

flood

Flooding in Norfolk over the Christmas period. - Credit: Submitted

"High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide, of the Broads river system.

"We expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay. It is likely that we may need to issue more warning messages for a wider area, over the next few days.

flood

Recent images of flooding over Christmas in Pulham St Mary, Norfolk. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

You may also want to watch:

"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation, and will update this message as necessary."

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager attacked man with hammer in shopping centre, court told
  2. 2 Property of the week - stunning waterside home on sale for £1.6m
  3. 3 Covid rates slow for second consecutive day
  1. 4 'Secure your homes' plea as man tries front door handle in early hours
  2. 5 Man in 40s with no underlying conditions among six Covid deaths at hospital
  3. 6 Lockdown 3: What are police doing differently?
  4. 7 'It's a lifeline' - Ladies in Lockdown group goes global
  5. 8 Historic pub set to be auctioned off for £200,000
  6. 9 Crude oil exposed on beach after 1978 tanker spill
  7. 10 Kebab shop staff face daily racism from people 'not educated enough'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Abandoned' - Neighbours ignore council plea and clean up pond

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Hate crime

Father of 17 spared jail after racially abusing kebab shop staff

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

11 patients with Covid die in three days at Norfolk hospital

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Man suffers 'potentially life-changing' injury in A12 crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus