Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
A German Shepherd has become the talk of the town after passers-by keep seeing her in her favourite spot - standing on a pub roof.
Chris Moore, landlord of the Flying Dutchman in Oulton Broad, says he gets about a dozen calls a week from frantic passers-by about his dog, Calli, who loves to perch on the pub's roof.
But while Mr Moore, 46, is appreciative of the concern, he stresses the three-year-old just "likes to watch the world go by" from her favourite hang-out.
He said: "She's got access to the upstairs and the roof so she'll sit there happily watching people go about their lives.
"We've always got an eye on her and she just likes to look at the traffic.
"She's become quite the landmark - people have started to look out for her on their way past the pub."
Calli is a rescue dog that came from F.A.I.T.H Animal Rescue in 2020.
And Mr Moore added that people often expect him not to know about her on the roof when they call.
"They will often say 'I know this is going to sound really strange...' so we do end up spending quite a bit of time reassuring people," he added.
"But sometimes we also have some fun with it and joke: 'Is it a white dog?' You then hear their panic when they say no before we have to come clean!"
Following the response, The Flying Dutchman posted on social media to put customers' minds at rest.
The post received more than 300 likes on Facebook - with many praising Calli's choice of resting spot.
He said: "It certainly got more engagement than most things did but we walk her quite a lot so she's become a recognisable figure in the community."
The Flying Dutchman are also set to introduce a lunchtime menu in the next few weeks, having recently introduced £5 pizza evenings on Mondays as a way of offering customers a cheap option for dinner out.
Mr Moore said: "Our pizza evenings have been very successful so far. With everyone worrying about the cost of everything, we're trying to help where we can.
"We're trying to reassure people that it doesn't have to be that expensive to eat out."