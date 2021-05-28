Can you answer questions from new football quiz book?

Published: 7:42 AM May 28, 2021

Steven End, with the 100-page "quiz book with a twist" Football For Brains. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

It has been described as "the perfect gift" for any football-mad fan.

And a new football themed book - entitled Football For Brains - is offering "a little bit for everyone".

For author Steven End, the 100-page quiz book with a twist took around six months to complete and it comes 24 years since his first publication was completed.

Mr End, of Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, said: "My first book was about Ipswich Town, but Football For Brains is not just a quiz book.

"This publication is timeless - it is something every football fan, young or old, needs."

You may also want to watch:

Complete with a series of articles on collecting cards and stickers, a diary of a memorabilia collector, football programme reviews, eBay news and views before and during lockdown and football in lockdown there are also 740 teasing football questions.

It also includes a promotion-winning Canaries book review and an interview with the former editor of the Norwich City FC programme Peter Rogers.

Mr End, 46, who started writing the book during lockdown, said: "I am also supporting the SCORES Project - a research study being conducted in connection with the Concussion Action Programme with the UEA Health and Social Care Partners.

"They are studying links between dementia in footballers and head injuries, and I wanted to give a bit back with a donation from the sale of each book.

"My nan passed away with dementia years ago, my wife also lost her nan to dementia - it is close to our hearts."

As an Ipswich fan, it features 81 Ipswich Town questions to mark the 1981 Uefa Cup triumph on its 40th anniversary.

Printed by Micropress in Southwold, the book is on sale at Jarrold in Norwich, Waterstones in Lowestoft, Books + Prints in Lowestoft, as well as books shops in Halesworth, Beccles, Colchester and further afield, and costs £5.99.

It is also available on eBay, with an additional £2 postage cost or you can email Mr End via footballforbrains21@gmail.com to request a copy.

Some questions that feature in Football For Brains

Who won the 2019/2020 Premier League Golden Boot?

Who was the PFA player of the year in 1974?

In which year did Paul Mariner join Ipswich Town from Plymouth Argyle?

True or False - Goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer began his career at Manchester United?

Which French side did Clive Allen play for in 1988/1989, playing 19 games scoring 13 goals?

Which Norwich City manager gave Chris Sutton his big break in 1991?

