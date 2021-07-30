News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Delays 'possible' warning ahead of footway works in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:34 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 1:35 PM July 30, 2021
The footway works signage ahead of work starting on Whapload Road in Lowestoft.

Motorists and pedestrians are being warned that delays are possible as work is carried out along a busy road for five weeks.

Suffolk Highways will carry out a series of footway works along Whapload Road in Lowestoft.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is being carried out from Monday, August 9 to September 1.

The works will take place on the stretch along Whapload Road in Lowestoft "from Crown Score to Hamilton Road."

Suffolk Highways said that two way traffic control signals will be in operation, with "give/take where applicable" as the works are carried out between 7am and 4.30pm each day, from August 9 to September 1.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

