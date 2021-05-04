Empty town centre store sells ahead of auction

Published: 10:23 AM May 4, 2021

A former town centre electrical store, which was due to be auctioned off this month, has been sold.

The former Lowestoft Electrical shop, which closed its doors in 2018 after 65 years of trading, was set for auction as a residential development at Auction House East Anglia's online auction on May 5.

The former Lowestoft Electrical store building which was sold after an auction. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

It was being auctioned off with a guide price of £225,000 to £250,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure "with detailed consent to convert into three shops and eight flats," but has since been sold ahead of this week's auction.

A new vision had been proposed last year with a scheme to convert the empty store at the site on London Road North in Lowestoft town centre into three ground floor retail units and eight flats approved by East Suffolk Council.